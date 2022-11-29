BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Kenny Dye’s 24 points helped Queens defeat Bowling Green 72-66 on Tuesday night.

Dye was 9 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Royals (6-2). AJ McKee scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 and 3 of 7 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jay’Den Turner recorded nine points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

The Falcons (2-5) were led in scoring by Samari Curtis, who finished with 16 points. Chandler Turner added 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Bowling Green. In addition, Rashaun Agee had 14 points and seven rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.