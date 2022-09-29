Alex Morgan won’t be on the roster when the United States plays England at Wembley Stadium next month because of a knee injury.

Crystal Dunn, who trained with the U.S. team for its recent games against Nigeria, will be there.

She returns to the active roster for the first time since giving birth in May. Dunn recently returned to the field with her club team, the Portland Thorns.

”We’re excited about Crystal being back. We had her as a training player in the last camp and she looked as sharp as ever. She looked quick, her numbers were great in terms of physical output, and we’re looking forward to have her back now and available for selection. I have no doubt that Crystal will integrate back on the team very, very quick,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said Thursday as he announced the 24-player roster for the team’s European tour.

After facing the Lionesses in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd on Oct. 7, the Americans play Spain in Pamplona on Oct. 11.

The roster also includes 17-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, who recently played for the U.S. at the under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. Thompson currently plays for the under-17 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team in MLS NEXT.

”I think it’s a great experience and great exposure for her (Thompson),” Andonovski said. ”And it’s a good experience for us to have an opportunity to work with her and what happens from there we’ll see.”

The United States, England and Spain have all qualified for next summer’s World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. But Spain’s national team is in disarray, with nearly half the team asking not to be called up until the Spanish federation addresses concerns about their health and well-being.

The players have said they don’t want coach Jorge Vilda to be fired, but they want ”a clear commitment to a professional project with attention paid to all the aspects needed to get the best performance of this group of players.”

Vilda is expected to announce his roster for the match on Friday. Spain is also set to play Sweden on Oct. 7.

”Even though we’re monitoring the situation, that means nothing in terms of our preparation. We’re preparing for the best team that Spain can put out there and we’re preparing the best that we can, and nothing is going to change,” Andonovski said. ”We’re excited about the opportunity to play to play Spain in this window and we’ll do whatever it takes to be prepared for the game.”

Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn have both expressed solidarity with the Spanish players on social media.

Roster for the European tour, with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns).

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns ), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy).

