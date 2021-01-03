Duke-Florida State basketball game postponed

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts after his team turns the ball over during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Duke won 75-65. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

(AP)–

Hours after No. 20 Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out Saturday against No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.

Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils’ travel party. Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.