ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Mike Stothers will begin treatment soon for melanoma.

Stothers, 61, said Saturday that he has been diagnosed with melanoma of the lymph nodes. He is getting treatment at UCI Health, and he expects to have surgery soon.

Stothers said he intends to continue working during his treatment, and he does not plan to take a leave of absence. He received his diagnosis in February after noticing a growth near his groin.

“If I could share one simple message to all, listen to your body,” Stothers said in a statement. “If you notice something unusual, or don’t feel like yourself, consult a doctor immediately. Please do not wait. It could be the best decision you ever make.”

Stothers is in his second season as Dallas Eakins’ assistant with the Ducks. His three decades in coaching have been highlighted by a Calder Cup victory in 2015 during a successful six-year tenure in charge of the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate in Manchester, New Hampshire, and in Ontario, California.

“Mike is one of the toughest and finest people in hockey,” Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in the statement. “The Ducks organization and entire NHL community are firmly behind him. We also support and appreciate Mike’s message. For him to take the time to try and help others while dealing with his own battle says a lot about who he is.”

