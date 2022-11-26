LAVAL, Quebec (AP)Darlinstone Dubar scored 17 points as Hofstra beat UNC Greensboro 65-53 on Saturday.

Dubar added six rebounds for the Pride (5-2). Tyler Thomas was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Amar’e Marshall was 2 of 4 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Spartans (3-3) were led by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who recorded 11 points. Keondre Kennedy added 10 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Bas Leyte also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.