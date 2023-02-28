Drew Timme has lost just one home game in his stellar career and isn’t in any danger of it happening again in his final time on the court of the McCarthey Athletic Center.

That’s because No. 10 Gonzaga (25-5) will close the regular season against woeful Chicago State on Wednesday night in a nonconference game in Spokane, Wash.

Timme will take part in senior night activities prior to the game against the Cougars. He is eligible to play a fifth season due to the COVID-19 campaign (2019-20) in which an extra year was awarded to all players, but he will decline the invitation.

“I’ve done my four years,” Timme told The Athletic. “I’m a senior, and I’m moving on.”

Timme needs 39 points to surpass Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer Frank Burgess, who scored 2,196 points in three seasons (1958-61).

He is averaging 21.2 points and 7.5 rebounds this season and shooting 61.6 percent from the field. Timme is a solid bet to repeat as West Coast Conference Player of the Year and earn some level of All-American honors for the third straight season.

Forward Anton Watson (11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) and guards Rasir Bolton (10.7 points per game) and Malachi Smith (8.5) are also slated to be honored Wednesday.

The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 15 Saint Mary’s 77-68 on Saturday to claim a share of the WCC regular-season title with the Gaels.

The victory allowed Gonzaga to post at least 25 wins for the 16th straight season.

“It’s what I knew I was getting into when I committed here,” wing Julian Strawther said. “I knew it was a winning culture. I wasn’t going to be the guy to come in here and let that stop. All the guys in the locker room and all the guys that have come before us, it’s just a testament to them and the staff for how well they’ve put together this program.”

Chicago State (11-18) is an independent and stands 3-18 on the road. Gonzaga won both of the two previous meetings by 46 points.

The Cougars have won their past three games and haven’t played since recording a 75-53 win over Hartford on Feb. 19. Jahsean Corbett led Chicago State with 23 points. The Cougars went 8-0 at home this season.

Chicago State also defeated NAIA programs Saint Xavier (Ill.) and Calumet College of St. Joseph (Ind.) during the winning streak.

Wesley Cardet Jr. leads the Cougars with a 16.8 scoring average. Corbett contributes 13.8 points and a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per game, and Elijah Weaver averages 12.2 points.

Cougars coach Gerald Gillion isn’t just about stats. He looks at the big picture.

“We want to develop young men to be able to be successful both on and off the court,” Gillion said earlier this season. “We’re gonna continue to strive to do that every single day.”

Among the teams Chicago State has lost to this season are Northwestern, Marquette, Minnesota and Stanford. The Cougars held a 12-point lead with 13 minutes remaining against Stanford before the Cardinal scored the next 11 points and rallied for a 72-65 home victory.

Chicago State concludes its season on Saturday when it visits Fresno State.

