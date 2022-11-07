NYON, Switzerland (AP)Champions League

Round of 16

First Leg

Feb. 14-22

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Liverpool (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Tottenham (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Second Leg

March 7-15

Manchester City (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)

Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Chelsea (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

—

Europa League

Playoff Round

First Leg

Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Nantes (France)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Rennes (France)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Union Berlin (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Monaco (France)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Salzburg (Austria) vs. Roma (Italy)

Second Leg

Feb. 23

Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Nantes (France) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Rennes (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Monaco (France) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Salzburg (Austria)

(Eight teams have already advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa League: Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Ferencvaros.)

—

Europa Conference League

Playoff Round

First Leg

Feb. 16

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Gent (Belgium)

Trabzonspor (Turkey) vs. Basel (Switzerland)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Cluj (Romania)

Bodo/Glimt (Norway) vs. Lech Poznan (Poland)

Braga (Portugal) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) vs. Dnipro-1 (Ukraine)

Sheriff (Moldova) vs. Partizan (Serbia)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) vs. Anderlecht (Belgium)

Second Leg

Feb. 23

Gent (Belgium) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Basel (Switzerland) vs. Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Cluj (Romania) vs. Lazio (Italy)

Lech Poznan (Poland) vs. Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal)

Dnipro-1 (Ukraine) vs. AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)

Partizan (Serbia) vs. Sheriff (Moldova)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

(Eight teams have already advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League: Istanbul Basaksehir, West Ham, Villarreal, Nice, AZ Alkmaar, Djurgarden, Sivasspor and Slovan Bratislava.)

—

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports