SACRAMEMTO. Calif. (AP)LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.

Schroder finished with 27 points to help the Lakers improve to 19-21 with their sixth victory in seven games.

James also had eight rebounds and seven assists. He drew Domantas Sabonis’ sixth foul with 48.1 seconds left and converted the shot and free throw to give the Lakers a one-point lead.

Thomas Bryant added 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers.

Sabonis had 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Harrison Barnes scored 18 points and Kevin Huerter had 17.

MAVERICKS 127, PELICANS 117

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and Dallas outlasted short-handed New Orleans.

Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood took charge early, scoring nine of the Mavericks’ first 13 points. Doncic started slowly, then had his team’s final 11 points in the period.

Tim Hardaway added 18 points for Dallas, Jaden Hardy had 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie 12. The Mavericks have won eight of nine games.

New Orleans played without its three leading scorers – Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 24 points and Herbert Jones had 16.

CELTICS 121, SPURS 116

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, hitting the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, and NBA-leading Boston beat San Antonio for its sixth victory in eight games.

Jaylen Brown added 29 points for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 23. The Celtics improved to 28-12.

Josh Richardson, Zach Collins and Tre Jones each had 18 points for San Antonio.

MAGIC 115, WARRIORS 101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and Orlando sent Golden State to its second straight home loss, winning on the Warriors’ home floor for the first time in more than 10 years.

Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s.

The Warriors welcomed back reinforcements in All-Star Andrew Wiggins and veteran Andre Iguodala making his long-awaited season debut but Klay Thompson was a late scratch with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Stephen Curry missed his 11th straight game with a partially dislocated left shoulder.

BULLS 126, JAZZ 118

CHICAGO (AP) – Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and Chicago beat Utah.

After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia, LaVine converted the three straights 3 to push the Bulls’ lead to eight. DeRozan passed Pau Gasol and Bob Pettit for 40th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Former Bulls player Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 28 points.

