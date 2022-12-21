CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Marcus Domask’s scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half helped Southern Illinois held off Southeast Missouri State 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Domask added six rebounds for the Salukis (9-4). Lance Jones scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Jawaun Newton shot 2 of 2 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

The Redhawks (5-8) were led by Chris Harris, who recorded 19 points. Phillip Russell added 17 points and four assists for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Josh Earley finished with 11 points.

Southeast Missouri State now has lost seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.