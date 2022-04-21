DETROIT (AP)Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in the Detroit Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at chilly Comerica Park.

Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle in the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1).

The 39-year-old Cabrera struck out on a 1-2 sinker in the eighth.

Green (1-1) allowed Harold Castro’s two-run double in the sixth that tied the score 3-3, but Josh Donaldson walked against Drew Hutchison (0-1) leading off the seventh, and pinch-runner Tim Locastro reached third when Gleyber Torres sarcificed and Hutchison threw the ball wildly past second for an error. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined the next pitch to center for a 4-3 lead.

DJ LeMahieu hit into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth as Anthony Rizzo (homer, double, 2 RBIS) beat first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s throw home, and Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his third save.

ANGELS 6, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON (AP) – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitched perfect ball into the sixth inning, tied a career-best with 12 strikeouts and also had two hits and two RBIs to lead Los Angeles over Houston.

Ohtani (1-2) didn’t allow a baserunner until Jason Castro lined a single to center field with one out in the sixth, Houston’s only hit in the game. He struck out six in a row at one point.

The reigning AL MVP made history before taking the mound. He batted twice in a six-run first inning as the Angels sent 10 to the plate, becoming the first starting pitcher since at least 1900 to bat twice in the first before throwing a pitch, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Angels immediately jumped on Jake Odorizzi (0-2). Ohtani drew a leadoff walk and the first five batters reached, putting Los Angeles up 2-0 before Odorizzi recorded an out.

Angels reliever Ryan Tepera struck out two in two perfect innings and Raisel Iglesias had a strikeout in the ninth to complete the one-hitter.

Brandon Marsh added two hits and drove in a run as the Angels played a third straight game minus star Mike Trout, who was out with a bruised left hand after being plunked Sunday.

DODGERS 5, BRAVES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first and Los Angeles beat Atlanta to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.

The only hit allowed by Gonsolin was Manny Pina’s slow bouncer to the right side leading off the sixth.

Gonsolin (1-0) went six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years, and Freeman went 3 of 4 against his former team.

Charlie Morton (1-2) gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

PADRES 6, REDS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati lost its ninth straight for its longest skid in five years.

Profar’s homer in the fourth inning gave rookie MacKenzie Gore (1-0) all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start.

Machado was hit by a pitch on the left shoulder by Vladimir Gutierrez (0-3) leading off the fourth. On Tuesday night, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game on a hard slide by Luke Voit. Some Reds players felt it was a dirty play by Voit and Tommy Pham, who played for the Padres the last two seasons, said he wanted to fight the Padres’ DH.

PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) – Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning as Philadelphia stopoed a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep.

Lucas Gilbreath forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit Schwarber with a pitch with the bases loaded. Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) allowed a walk and two singles in the fifth. Brad Hand (1-0) got the final out of the sixth and Corey Knebel got the three outs for his second save.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning steak to four.

Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries. Tellez hit a go-ahead homer in the second off Mitch Keller (0-3).

GUARDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 1, 1ST GAME

GUARDIANS 2, WHITE SOX 1, 2ND GAME

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jose Ramirez hit his second grand slam of the season in the opener, then had an RBI double in the nightcap as Cleveland swept a doubleheader from Chicago.

In the second game, former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose (1-0) retired all five batters he faced, striking out four, for his first big league victory. Triston McKenzie allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Gose.

Ramirez and Oscar Mercado had RBI doubles off White Sox starter Jimmy Lambert (0-2). Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland’s first save this season.

In the opener, Ramirez hit his grand slam during a nine-run second inning.

Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name. The Guardians had lost their first three at Progressive Field this season.

The Guardians got eight straight hits off Dallas Keuchel (1-1), who allowed a career-high 10 runs and 10 hits while getting three outs.

Chicago made four errors in the first two innings – three by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson.

Shane Bieber (1-0) won for the first time since June 8, 2021, allowing one run and four hits in six innings.

ORIOLES 1, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings, allowing five hits for his first victory with Baltimore.

Ryan McKenna scored Baltimore’s only run on a fielding error by Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus in the fifth inning. Jorge Lopez earned his second save.

Lyles (1-1) outdueled A’s right-hander Daulton Jefferies (1-2), who allowed three hits and just that unearned run, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in six sparkling innings.

RAYS 8, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat Chicago in a game called after 5 1/2 innings due to rain.

Josh Lowe had a triple, double and RBI as Tampa Bay (7-6) climbed back over .500 with its third win in four games. Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco and Kevin Kiermaier doubled in runs.

Frank Schwindel drove in a run with a double and Nick Madrigal had an RBI as the Cubs dropped their second straight to Tampa Bay. Rookie Seiya Suzuki walked in the fifth to reach base for the 12th straight game at the start of his career, breaking a team record held by Art Williams in 1902 and Tony Taylor in 1958.

Marcus Stroman (0-2) allowed eight runs, seven earned, and was tagged for eight hits, including five for extra bases, while striking out seven and walking two.

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen allowed two runs on four hits in three innings. Jalen Beeks (1-0) followed, allowing no hits, walking one and fanning two in two innings.

CARDINALS 2, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) – Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning to give St. Louis its ninth straight win over Miami.

Arenado had struck out in his first three at-bats before launching a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run., driving in Tyler O’Neill.

Genesis Cabrera (1-0) pitched the bottom of the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos worked around a single and walk in the ninth for his third save.

Starters Sandy Alcantara of Miami and Miles Mikolas of St. Louis combined to throw 13 scoreless innings in their outings.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Seth Beer’s three hits and three RBIs propelled Arizona past Washington after a pregame parachuting display caused a scare at the nearby U.S. Capitol.

The Diamondbacks spread out 10 hits, with at least one apiece for seven of the nine players in the starting lineup; the other two each drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (1-0) went six innings, giving up one run and a half-dozen hits.

Washington’s Erick Fedde (1-1), meanwhile, has a 6.75 ERA after this rough line: 3 1/3 innings, eight hits, six earned runs.

GIANTS 5, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Brandon Belt homered on his birthday, newcomer Carlos Rodon overpowered once again and San Francisco beat the Mets with New York manager Buck Showalter out for a medical procedure.

Belt led an early barrage against Mets starter Chris Bassitt (2-1), and Rodon and four relievers made it stand.

Rodon (2-0) struck out eight over five scoreless innings and limited New York to three hits and two walks on 95 pitches. Jake McGee converted his second save.

The 65-year-old Showalter expects to rejoin the team Thursday after an undisclosed procedure.

The Giants used four hits to build a 3-0 lead, including an RBI double by Joc Pederson and run-scoring singles from Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores. Belt added a solo shot in the second.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) – Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and Toronto beat Boston.

Jose Berrios (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Left-hander Tim Mayza got two outs while allowing two hits, and right-handers Trevor Richards and Julian Merryweather combined for 2 1/3 hitless innings.

Nick Pivetta (0-3) gave up five runs, seven hits and four walks in four innings. He failed to reach the fifth inning for his second straight start.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the first that drove in Rafael Devers, who had doubled. Martinez left with left adductor tightness after doubling to lead off the third.

ROYALS 2, TWINS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Daniel Lynch allowed four hits while pitching into the sixth inning and the stingy Kansas City bullpen shut out Minnesota the rest of the way.

Lynch (1-1) bounced back from a dismal season debut to win a pitchers’ duel against Chris Paddack (0-2) and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen.

Lynch never allowed a runner to reach third. Collin Snider, Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont got the lead to Scott Barlow, who earned his first save of the season.

The Royals scored in the first when Bobby Witt Jr. grounded into a double play and Whit Merrifield scampered home from third. Kansas City strung together three singles in the fifth for its other run.

The Twins have lost four of their last five on a trip through Boston and Kansas City.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Adam Frazier doubled twice on a three-hit night to lead COVID-hit Seattle over Texas and send the Rangers to their worst start since 1987.

Seattle was missing manager Scott Servais, third-base coach Manny Acta and assistant coach Andy Bissell along with right fielder Mitch Haniger, catcher Luis Torrens and reliever Paul Sewald due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Mariners have won six of seven and improved to 7-5. Texas has lost five straight and seven of eight. The Rangers, who turned a triple play in the first inning, are off to a 2-9 start that is their worst since opening 1-10 in 1987.

Texas has lost seven straight to the Mariners and 18 of its last 20 at Seattle.

Gilbert (2-0) allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none, lowering his ERA to 0.54.

Dane Dunning (0-1) gave up three runs, six hits and three walks in four-plus innings.

—

