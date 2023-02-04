PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Dingle scored 27 points as Pennsylvania beat Cornell 92-86 on Saturday.

Dingle also grabbed seven rebounds for the Quakers (13-11, 5-4 Ivy League). Max Martz added 13 points and eight boards. Clark Slajchert sank two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Greg Dolan led the Big Red (15-7, 5-4) with 29 points and four assists. Max Watson and Chris Manon added 13 points apiece. Manon added four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pennsylvania visits Harvard, while Cornell visits Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.