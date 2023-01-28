PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Dingle scored 27 points as Penn beat Harvard 83-68 on Saturday.

Dingle shot 8 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Quakers (11-11, 3-4 Ivy League). Max Martz scored 16 points and added six rebounds. George Smith shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (12-9, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Evan Nelson added 15 points and two steals for Harvard. Idan Tretout recorded 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.