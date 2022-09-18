SYDNEY (AP)Been in Sydney for about 3 days now. At first, I didn’t think the jet lag was that bad, but I definitely hit a wall today. I think we all did.

The city is beautiful and the weather is perfect, so it’s been really nice to be able to take in such beautiful views. Our hotel is RIGHT across the way from the Opera House (Thanks USA Basketball!!), and so now I can officially check that off my bucket list of ”things to see.”

A couple of players met up with us out here, so it’s been fun being in the gym with such talented players.

There are quite a few things I’d like to do before leaving Sydney, so I’m hoping I can get over the jet lag soon so that I’m able to at least go explore a bit more. I DEFINITELY want to see what the fashion scene is like out here, so I’ve been doing a bit of research on where some good spots are to go shopping. There are also a few really dope restaurants I’d like to try.

All in all, I’m really enjoying my first trip to Australia, and I’m really looking forward to having yet another opportunity to compete for a gold medal. GO USA!

—

Phoenix Mercury star Diamond DeShields is checking in periodically from USA Basketball training camp and the FIBA World Cup.