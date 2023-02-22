DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Tucker DeVries had 18 points in Drake’s 82-51 win against Illinois State on Wednesday night.

DeVries shot 5 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Roman Penn finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points. D.J. Wilkins hit four 3s and had 12 points. It was the 10th win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Darius Burford led the Redbirds (10-20, 5-14) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Seneca Knight added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State. The loss is the sixth straight for the Redbirds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.