TULSA, Okla. (AP)Gerald Liddell had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in Detroit Mercy’s 76-72 victory against Tulsa on Wednesday night while teammate Antoine Davis continued to move up among the all-time NCAA scoring leaders.

Davis shot 8 for 20, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc to add 23 points for the Titans (5-5). Davis, who became the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer this season, moved up to 12th on the NCAA all-time scoring list with 2,965, passing Danny Manning. He is eight points back of Oscar Robertson. His five 3-pointers raised his career total to 466, 43 from the NCAA record.

Sam Griffin finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Golden Hurricane (2-6). Bryant Selebangue added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa. Brandon Betson also had 13 points.

Liddell scored 13 points in the first half and Detroit Mercy went into halftime trailing 39-36. Detroit Mercy outscored Tulsa by seven points in the second half. Liddell led the way with 14 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.