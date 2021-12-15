Destin High School names former FSU player E.G. Green as head football coach

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Destin High School announced that E.G. Green would be the first-ever head football coach of the program.

Green played at Fort Walton Beach High School before going to FSU to play for legendary Bobby Bowden and the Seminoles.

He left Florida State as the Seminole’s all-time leading in receiving touchdowns with 29, but was overtaken shortly after he left by Peter Warrick.

He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of 1998 NFL Draft and played three seasons with the team.