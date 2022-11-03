AC Milan right back Sergino Dest is the latest injury worry for the United States ahead of the World Cup, and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his third straight match Thursday.

Dest did not play in Milan’s Champions League group stage finale against Salzburg on Wednesday because of adductor fatigue. The club said Thursday – Dest’s 22nd birthday – that the decision was a precaution.

Loaned to Milan from Barcelona, Dest has been limited to two starts and six substitute appearances this season.

Turner did not dress for the Gunners’ Europa League group stage finale against Zurich. Turner has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven and has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

It appears Turner’s last chance for playing time ahead of the World Cup is the League Cup third-round match against Brighton next Wednesday, the day U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announced his 26-man World Cup roster.

The U.S has many injury worries.

Celta Vigo said Friday that midfielder Luca de la Torre has a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks.

Central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers missed Glasgow Celtic’s Champions League match at Real Madrid on Wednesday because of soreness after playing 90 minutes during Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Premier League win at Livingston, which has an artificial turf surface.

Forward Josh Sargent missed Norwich’s match against visiting Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday in England’s second-tier League Championship. The 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, who has eight goals for Norwich this season, injured a calf against Burnley on Oct. 25 and also missed Saturday’s match against Stoke.

Norwich manager Dean Smith said Tuesday that Sargent could return for Saturday’s game at Rotherham.

Midfielder Weston McKennie injured a thigh Saturday during Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce and is not expected to play another club match before the World Cup break.

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards has not played since Sept. 6 because of a thigh injury.

In addition, Atlanta defender Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup after tearing his left Achilles on May 7.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson reported to the Americans’ pre-World Cup training camp in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday following the elimination of New York City in the Major League Soccer playoffs last weekend.

Johnson joined defenders Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman; midfielder Cristian Roldan; forwards Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris; and goakeeper Gaga Slonina.

Los Angeles midfielder Kellyn Acosta, whose team is plays Philadelphia Saturday’s MLS championship, is the only MLS player under consideration for the World Cup roster not at the training camp.

—

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports