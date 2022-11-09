BOISE, Idaho (AP)Matt Dentlinger scored 19 points as South Dakota State beat Boise State 68-66 Wednesday night.

Dentlinger added four steals for the Jackrabbits (1-1). Zeke Mayo was 4-of-12 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to add 13 points. Alex Arians shot 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Broncos (0-1) were led in scoring by Max Rice, who finished with 21 points and five steals. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Boise State. Tyson Degenhart had 12 points and two blocks and Naje Smith also score 12 with five rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

South Dakota State takes on Saint Bonaventure on Tuesday, and Boise State squares off against Washington State on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.