LOS ANGELES (AP)Elena Delle Donne tied her season high with 26 points, making four 3-pointers and shooting 10 for 14 overall, and Natasha Cloud added a season-best 21 points and nine assists to lead the Washington Mystics to a 94-81 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.

Cloud was 6 of 10 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 12 points and Ariel Atkins added 10 for Washington (15-10).

Katie Lou Samuelson made a layup to open the scoring but Delle Donne answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and the Mystics led the rest of the way.

Samuelson and Brittney Sykes led Los Angeles (10-13) with 16 points apiece. Kristi Tolliver scored 12 points and Chiney Ogwumike finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike (non-COVID illness) did not play for the Sparks.

