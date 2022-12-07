NEWARK, Del. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. had 27 points in Delaware’s 77-69 win against Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Nelson also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Blue Hens (5-4). L.J. Owens added 21 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Christian Ray recorded 11 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Corey Perkins finished with 18 points for the Hornets (1-8). Delaware State also got 12 points from Brandon Stone. Cameron Stitt also had 11 points. The Hornets extended their losing streak to seven straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.