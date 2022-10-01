DOVER, Del. (AP)Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 non-conference win Saturday night.

Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed just 115.

Marquis Gillis broke free for a 41-yard touchdown run with 5:05 left in the first quarter, scoring the lone offensive touchdown for the Hornets (3-2).

Jayson Jenkins capped an 11-play, 61-yard Robert Morris drive to end the first half, kicking a 38-yard field goal with :11 left.

Delaware State’s Matt Noll kicked a 50-yard punt that the Colonials’ Parker Fetterman fumbled with 1:37 left in the third quarter and Williams recovered for the score to give the Hornets a 14-3 lead.

Robert Morris drove 62 yards in 12 plays for a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Anthony Purge that pulled the Colonials within five points, 14-9, but the Hornets were able to run out the clock.

