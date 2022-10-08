CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Paxton DeLaurent threw three touchdown passes – two of them to Ryan Flournoy – to spark Southeast Missouri State to a 34-20 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

DeLaurent’s touchdown passes spanned the second and third quarters and helped Southeast Missouri State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) turn a 13-all tie into a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Jeremiah Oatsvall connected with Davin Dyal for a 7-yard score to pull Tennessee Tech (1-4, 0-2) even at 13 with 2:44 remaining in the first half.

DeLaurent needed five plays to regain the lead for the Redhawks, tossing a 12-yard scoring strike to Flourney with 1:03 left. Trai Hodges picked off Oatsvall and returned it 49 yards to the Golden Eagles’ 26-yard line. Two plays later DeLaurent hit Johnny King for a 7-yard score with 10 seconds left for a 27-13 halftime lead.

DeLaurent’s final touchdown throw was a 4-yarder to Flournoy for the only score of the third quarter.

DeLaurent completed 22 of 33 passes for 266 yards. Flournoy caught five passes for 101 yards. Geno Hess carried 13 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Oatsvall completed 27 of 48 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Bradley Clark had the other touchdown catch for the Golden Eagles.

