LAS VEGAS (AP)Tyson Degenhart’s 17 points helped Boise State defeat UNLV 84-66 on Wednesday night.

Degenhart added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Keshon Gilbert finished with 14 points and four assists for the Rebels (12-4, 1-3). Justin Webster added 13 points for UNLV. Elijah Harkless also had 12 points and two steals.

Max Rice scored 13 points in the first half and Boise State went into the break trailing 33-31. Agbo scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Boise State to an 18-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Boise State visits Wyoming while UNLV hosts Colorado State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.