NEW YORK (AP)Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points as Columbia beat Delaware State 70-65 on Wednesday night.

De La Rosa added five rebounds and four steals for the Lions (1-3). Cameron Shockley-Okeke went 4 of 6 from the field to add 10 points. Kenny Noland was 3 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

O’Koye Parker led the way for the Hornets (1-3) with 16 points. Delaware State also got 15 points and two steals from Khyrie Staten. Brandon Stone finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.