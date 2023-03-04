PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Dre Davis scored 24 points to help Seton Hall beat No. 20 Providence 82-58 on Saturday.

Femi Odukale had 19 points while KC Ndefo scored 15 for the Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East), who had dropped three in a row. Al-Amir Dawes finished with 11 points.

Seton Hall shot 63% from the field and won the rebounding battle against a Providence team that entered the week with its sights set on the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big East Tournament.

The Pirates made 10 3-pointers and led by as many as 32 points.

Devin Carter scored 14 points for Providence (21-10, 13-7), and Ed Croswell had 13. The Friars shot 40% from the field, going 4 for 23 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Point guard Kadary Richmond (back injury) and forward Tray Jackson (right ankle sprain) were sidelined by injuries. Playing without Richmond and Jackson, the Pirates were surprisingly efficient, especially for a team that has struggled to score at times this season.

Providence: For the second straight home game, the Friars fell behind as many as 20-plus points. Against No. 19, Xavier, PC trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half. Seton Hall’s lead reached 19 points in the first half before expanding it to 24 points during the opening minutes of the second half. UP NEXT Seton Hall: Plays Wednesday against DePaul in the Big East Tournament. The Pirates and Blue Demons entered the weekend locked in as the 7th and 10th seeds, respectively. Providence: Plays Thursday in the Big East Tournament’s quarterfinal round against an opponent that will be determined after Wednesday’s games. —

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25