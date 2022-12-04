CHICAGO (AP)Brent Davis scored 18 points as Chicago State beat Southern Indiana 78-61 on Sunday night.

Davis was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cougars (3-7). Jahsean Corbett scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Bryce Johnson recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance).

The victory snapped a five-game slide for the Cougars.

Jelani Simmons finished with 14 points and two steals for the Screaming Eagles (3-5). Southern Indiana also got 12 points from Tyler Henry. In addition, Isaiah Swope had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.