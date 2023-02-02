DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis put up 35 points to move within 300 of Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667 and Detroit Mercy beat Cleveland State 85-67 on Thursday night.

Davis also moved past Doug McDermott’s NCAA record of 135 games in double figures.

Davis shot 10 for 19 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 12 of 13 from the free throw line for the Titans (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League). Gerald Liddell scored 17 points while going 7 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and three steals. A.J. Oliver II was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Davis extended his NCAA record for 3-pointers to 537.

The Vikings (14-10, 9-4) were led in scoring by Tristan Enaruna, who finished with 18 points and two blocks. Cleveland State also got 14 points and two steals from Drew Lowder. Deante Johnson also had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

