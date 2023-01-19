IRVINE, Calif. (AP)DJ Davis scored 18 points as UC Irvine beat Hawaii 76-68 on Thursday.

Davis shot 6 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Anteaters (13-6, 6-1 Big West Conference). Dawson Baker added 17 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Akiva McBirney-Griffin shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Kamaka Hepa finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (14-5, 5-2). JoVon McClanahan added 14 points and four assists for Hawaii. Noel Coleman also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

UC Irvine plays CSU Fullerton on the road on Thursday, and Hawaii visits UC Riverside on Saturday.

—

