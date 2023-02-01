CINCINNATI (AP)Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Cincinnati over Tulsa 81-55 on Wednesday night.

Davenport shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. David Dejulius shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.

The Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9) were led in scoring by Sam Griffin, who finished with 15 points. Tulsa also got 12 points from Anthony Pritchard. In addition, Bryant Selebangue finished with eight points and 15 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.