POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Isiah Dasher scored 16 points and his jumper with 15 seconds left lifted Saint Peter’s to a 61-57 victory over Marist on Friday night.

Dasher added nine rebounds for the Peacocks (8-11, 3-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mouhamed Sow added 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Jaylen Murray shot 5 for 16, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Peacocks snapped a five-game skid.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (7-10, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two blocks. Noah Harris added 15 points for Marist. In addition, Javon Cooley had 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Saint Peter’s hosts Niagara and Marist visits Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.