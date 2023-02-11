GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Brady Danielson’s three-point play with 20 seconds left in overtime allowed North Dakota to knock off Omaha 76-73 on Saturday.

Matt Norman had 21 points and was 7 of 19 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (10-17, 4-10 Summit League). Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Danielson shot 5 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Mavericks (7-20, 3-12) were led by Frankie Fidler, who posted 25 points. Tony Osburn added 11 points for Omaha. In addition, Dylan Brougham had eight points and eight rebounds. The Mavericks extended their losing streak to nine in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Dakota visits Oral Roberts while Omaha hosts South Dakota.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.