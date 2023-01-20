NEW YORK (AP)Caleb Daniels scored 16 points as Villanova beat St. John’s 57-49 on Friday night.

Daniels shot 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (10-10, 4-5 Big East Conference). Brandon Slater scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Chris Arcidiacono recorded nine points and finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Joel Soriano led the Red Storm (13-7, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Dylan Addae-Wusu added 12 points and four assists for St. John’s. Andre Curbelo also had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.