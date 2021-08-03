Curry lands second $200M contract of career with Warriors

FILE – In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) and Isaac Okoro during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. Curry has landed the second $200 million contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Warriors on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ’23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-’25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.

For this extension — first reported by ESPN — it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.

He averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds and shot 42.1% from 3-point range for the Warriors, who lost in the play-in tournament to Memphis. The two-time MVP shined despite injured Splash Brother Klay Thompson’s absence for a second straight season.

After the season ended, Curry thanked his teammates for all they did to allow him to be at his best night after night, even when he had to spend long hours in the trainer’s room to keep his body healthy and fresh. He was limited to five games during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season primarily because of a broken left hand, then played 63 games last season while missing time because of a bruised tailbone that bothered him down the stretch.

“I appreciate everybody out there committing to how we play, and that’s really unlocked what I do best,” Curry said. “That was huge, but God is good. I’ve been blessed to be back healthy and be able to just play night in, night out at a high level and the work that goes into it, it pays off, and it’s something that I really, really rely on, especially at this point in my career. As the years go on, that is the difference maker for me.”

In December, Curry noted he wanted to play until he’s 40 if possible and do so the whole way for the Warriors. Discussions had already begun then on an extension, he said, and now he has a new deal in hand well before he begins his 13th season.

In July 2017, Curry received a $201 million, five-year deal that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

Considered overlooked and undersized after being drafted seventh overall out of Davidson in 2009, Curry has repeatedly proven the doubters wrong. He led the Warriors to five straight NBA Finals and championships in 2015, ’17 and ’18.

“I’m really proud of what I put in to it, and the team, they know who they are, that help me and push me and motivate me,” he said. “I’m going to keep doing that until I can’t anymore. I don’t know how long that’ll be but that’s the difference-maker for me.”

