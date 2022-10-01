FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)After Bryce Young was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, No. 2 Alabama turned to Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe to pull away from No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 on Saturday.

Young left with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter with what coach Nick Saban called a sprained right throwing shoulder and did not return.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 14-0 when Young was hurt. Milroe led Alabama to touchdowns on his first two drives to open a 28-0 lead.

No. 20 Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) scored the next 23 points and held the Alabama offense, missing Young, to minus-1 yard in the third quarter.

On the first drive of the fourth, Milroe restored order for Alabama. His 77-yard scramble on third-and-15 put the Crimson Tide on the Arkansas 3 and Jase McClellan scored three plays later.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 26, MISSOURI 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Daijun Edwards plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with just over four minutes to go, completing Georgia’s rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri.

Kendall Milton also scored in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC), who trailed almost the entire way before finally solving red-zone woes that forced Jack Podlesny to kick four field goals just in time to avoid the upset.

Stetson Bennett struggled all night against relentless blitzing by Missouri (2-3, 0-2), which has never beaten a top-ranked team in 17 tries. But the quarterback of the defending national champions maintained his composure, and ultimately led the Bulldogs on two late touchdown drives while finishing with 312 yards passing and no interceptions.

Brady Cook had 192 yards passing and a touchdown for the Tigers, but they also struggled to reach the end zone against one of the country’s best defenses. Harrison Mevis wound up kicking five field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, one week after missing a potential game-winner in an overtime loss at Auburn.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 49, RUTGERS 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Miyan Williams carried the load for Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win over Rutgers.

Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch because of an unspecified injury. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges.

A 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter, his fifth of the game, tied an Ohio State record. He’s the first back to rush for five touchdowns in a game since Keith Byars in 1984. Pete Johnson also did it in 1974.

Williams stepped up with the best game of his Ohio State career on a day when quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn’t as sharp as usual. The Heisman Trophy favorite completed 13 of 22 passes for a career-low 154 yards with two touchdown and an interception.

The Buckeyes are now 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten, while the Scarlet Knights are 3-2, 0-2.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 27, IOWA 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s win over Iowa.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.

Four of Michigan’s first five drives ended in points. Ronnie Bell had a 16-yard touchdown run on the opening possession. Jake Moody’s two second-quarter field goals gave the Wolverines a 13-0 halftime lead, then McCarthy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards on Michigan’s opening possession of the third quarter.

Corum’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left in the game closed the scoring for the Wolverines. It was the sixth 100-yard rushing game of Corum’s career.

NO. 5 CLEMSON 30, NO. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 20

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Clemson won its 11th consecutive game, its 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a victory over North Carolina State.

The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years. Uiagalelei ignited the Tigers right before and right after the half to build a lead that N.C. State, playing in its first-ever Top 10 matchup, couldn’t overcome.

Uiagalelei finished a 75-yard scoring drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to move in front 13-10. Then, after Clemson’s defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on `Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jake Briningstool.

Clemson’s defense did the rest, holding the potent Wolfpack to just a field goal over the first 29 minutes of the second half in building a 17-point lead.

Clemson, which hasn’t lost at home since November 2016, matched Florida State’s ACC mark of 37 straight at home set from 1992-2001.

NO. 14 MISSISSIPPI 22, NO. 7 KENTUCKY 19

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, to help Mississippi hold off Kentucky.

Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Jonathan Cruz’s go-ahead, 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter put Ole Miss up 22-19 and set the stage for the tense, frantic finish. The Rebels’ defense first forced the Wildcats to turn over the ball over on downs early in the fourth before creating the turnovers to seal the win.

Levis led Kentucky (4-0, 1-1) to the Ole Miss 18 before fumbling while diving for additional yardage. The Wildcats created a final opportunity on Levis 51-yard pass to Barion Brown to the 7. After a touchdown-nullifying illegal motion penalty, Levis fumbled on the next play on a sack by Ivey with 58 seconds remaining.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE 36, NO. 16 BAYLOR 25

WACO, Texas (AP) – Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Oklahoma State beat Baylor in a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game.

Nixon’s return started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter. He found an open gap in the middle of the field and then broke free from the grasp of Devyn Bobby at the Oklahoma State 35.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders continued his outstanding play. He finished 20-of-29 passing for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran 14 times for 75 yards.

The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) also beat Baylor in the regular season last year, but came up inches short of their first conference title since 2011 when the Bears made a fourth-down stop just short of the end zone in the final seconds of the championship game.

After Nixon’s return, Baylor (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) responded with Blake Shapen’s 49-yard TD pass to Monaray Baldwin, who added a 70-yard catch-and-run score later in the third. True freshman Richard Reese had a 1-yard TD run on a short drive set up when Christian Morgan intercepted Sanders.

Another long kickoff return for Oklahoma State, with Brennan Presley taking it to midfield after Reese scored, was followed immediately by Braydon Johnson’s incredible 49-yard catch and then Dominic Richardson’s 1-yard run. The Cowboys added a 19-yard field goal after Shapen’s fourth-down incompletion from the Baylor 33 gave Oklahoma State the short field.

NO. 11 PENN STATE, NORTHWESTERN 7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Nick Singleton had 21 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, Penn State’s defense forced three turnovers and the Nittany Lions outlasted Northwestern.

Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards on 21 carries to help Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) stay unbeaten heading into an off week.

Both teams struggled early, combining for six turnovers in the first half after heavy rain drenched Beaver Stadium just before kickoff.

Penn State coughed up the ball twice on its first three drives. Xander Mueller recovered a Singleton fumble and Bryce Gallagher intercepted Clifford, but Penn State’s defense kept the Wildcats (1-3, 1-1) from taking advantage.

NO. 12 UTAH 42, OREGON STATE 16

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead Utah past Oregon State.

The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season.

Third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw for 177 yards and two interceptions to lead the Beavers. Gulbranson played the final three quarters after starter Chance Nolan left with a neck strain.

Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) suffered its second straight loss despite rolling up 417 yards and 21 first downs.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 42, NO. 17 TEXAS A&M 24

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi State forced Texas A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, for the win.

Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter blocked field goal and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC) a 21-3 lead. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1) got no closer to 11 as MSU’s defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays inside its 20.

The Bulldogs had another efficient day offensively with 473 yards, 329 of those from Rogers on 31-of-45 passing with three touchdowns.

TCU 55, NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 24

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a rout of Oklahoma. It’s the second consecutive loss for new Sooners coach Brent Venables.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting. And in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off after being immobilized on a stretcher.

When Lincoln Riley shocked the Sooners by leaving for Southern California, they hired their former defensive coordinator after Venables won two national titles in that role at Clemson.

His defense was no match for Duggan and company as Oklahoma lost consecutive regular-season games for just the second time since 1999. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) opened conference with a home loss to Kansas State. It’s the most points Oklahoma has allowed since a 63-28 loss to LSU in the 2019 national semifinals.

The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards, topped by Taye Barber’s 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.

PURDUE 20, NO. 21 MINNESOTA 10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers’ defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent – this time Minnesota.

Cam Allen had two of Purdue’s three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

The Gophers (4-1, 1-1) were stifled on the ground for just 47 yards on 26 attempts.

The Boilermakers had three turnovers and three three-and-outs over seven straight scoreless possessions, until O’Connell found a rhythm on a 70-yard march midway through the fourth quarter that set up Mitchell Fineran’s second field goal of the game for a 13-10 lead with 4:57 left.

NO. 22 WAKE FOREST 31, NO. 23 FLORIDA 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and Wake Forest beat Florida State.

Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for 171 yards and bounced back from its double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. Hartman connected with eight receivers, with A.T. Perry leading the way with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan Travis completed 23 of 35 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) got within 28-21 with a 58-yard drive in the fourth quarter, which culminated in Travis’ 4-yard TD throw to Johnny Wilson and a two-point pass.

GEORGIA TECH 26, NO. 24 PITTSBURGH 21

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jeff Sims passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Hassan Hall piled up 157 yards rushing and Georgia Tech made interim head coach Brent Key a winner in his debut, stunning Pittsburgh,

Five days after Key was promoted to replace Geoff Collins – fired four games into his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech took advantage of some sloppy play by the defending ACC champions to beat an FBS opponent for the first time in nearly a year.

Linebacker Charlie Thomas recovered a fumble and picked off Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis to set up two of Gavin Edwards’ five field goals as the inspired Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC) converted three Pitt turnovers into 13 points, including a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sims to E.J. Jenkins with 10:30 to play that gave Georgia Tech a 19-7 lead.

The Panthers (3-2, 0-1) drew within five on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Slovis to Jaden Bradley with 1:57 to go but Hall raced 63 yards on the first play of Georgia Tech’s ensuring possession and Sims darted in from 18 yards out with 1:25 remaining to seal it.

NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 37, TEXAS TECH 28

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to give Kansas tate the edge over Texas Tech.

Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), while Deuce Vaughn had 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games.

Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1). Smith also rushed for a touchdown.

Martinez raced 57 yards on the first play of the game, then capped it with an 18-yard touchdown on the second play, giving K-State a quick 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats also got three field goals from Chris Tennant after drives stalled.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2