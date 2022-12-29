RUSTON, La. (AP)Isaiah Crawford scored 20 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTSA 91-69 on Thursday night.

Crawford added six steals for the Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 Conference USA). Keaston Willis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Cobe Williams was 7 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Roadrunners (6-7) were led by John Buggs III, who recorded 20 points. DJ Richards added 13 points for UTSA. Eric Czumbel also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Louisiana Tech visits Charlotte while UTSA visits UAB.

—

