FRISCO, Texas (AP)The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing quarterback Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott’s backup on a two-year contract.

Rush signed the deal worth up to $6 million Friday after leading Dallas to a 4-1 record when Prescott was out with a broken thumb last season.

The Cowboys went on to their second consecutive playoff berth with a 12-5 record, beating Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before a divisional loss to San Francisco.

Defense did most of the work after Prescott was injured in the season opener, but Rush was efficient and avoided turnovers in winning the first four games without the Dallas star.

During Prescott’s five-game absence, Rush threw for 956 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, all three picks coming in a 26-17 loss to Philadelphia that ended a four-game winning streak.

Rush also won his only other start in 2021, 20-16 at Minnesota when Prescott was out with a calf strain. Rush has been Prescott’s backup in five of the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s seven seasons.

Undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2017, Rush started his career with the Cowboys before Dallas signed Andy Dalton as Prescott’s backup in 2020.

Rush returned later that season when COVID-19 and injuries affected the roster and won the backup job again before the 2021 season.

The Cowboys also re-signed special teams ace C.J. Goodwin to a one-year deal. In addition to putting the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, Dallas has brought back four of its own free agents while trading for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

