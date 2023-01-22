LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Abdoul Karim Coulibaly had 18 points and 15 rebounds in UMass-Lowell’s 98-79 win against Bryant on Sunday.

Coulibaly added 15 three blocks for the River Hawks (17-4, 5-2 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Everette Hammond recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Charles Pride led the way for the Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3) with 27 points and seven rebounds. Sherif Kenney added 11 points for Bryant.

UMass-Lowell plays Wednesday against Maine on the road. Bryant visits Binghamton on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.