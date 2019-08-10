Cottondale hosts officials scrimmage

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – Eight football teams took the field Friday night to participate in an officials scrimmage.

Bozeman, Munroe, Chipley, Liberty County, Sneads, Graceville, Cottondale and Holmes County all suited up for two ten-minute quarters.

In the first scrimmage, Bozeman beat Monroe 14-0. Chipley beat Liberty County 14-0. In the third scrimmage, Graceville beat Sneads 20-0. In the final game of the night, Holmes County got an 8-0 win over Cottondale.

The scrimmage does more than just give fans and coaches a chance to see how their guys will do against their opponents. It is set up so referees can get some practice and training in before the season officially starts.

“What this does is get us ready for the upcoming season we’ve had meetings and we work on we talk about new rules, and how to apply them,” President of Chipley Officials Association Football Group Wayne Herring said. “Most of the new rules this year is dealing with safety issues so we want to concentrate and make sure everybody’s safe out there.”

Another new rule this season is the play clock will be set at 40 seconds. Officials said the new rule is for pacing and fans will see the same stop time between snaps that they do when they’re watching NFL games.