MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Virshon Cotton scored 22 points as Grambling beat Alabama State 73-60 on Saturday night.

Cotton shot 7 for 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Tigers (14-8, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jourdan Smith scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor, and added five rebounds and four blocks. Shawndarius Cowart was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (6-17, 4-6) were led by Antonio Madlock, who posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Roland McCoy added 16 points for Alabama State. Duane Posey also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.