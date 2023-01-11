NEW YORK (AP)In a story published Jan. 6, 2023, about jockey Manny Franco winning six races in one day at Aqueduct, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by the New York Racing Association, erroneously reported that Dylan Davis was one of several jockeys to have achieved the same feat, doing it twice in 2018. Davis rode six winners in one day once.
