BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP)Alize Cornet won a rematch with a player who beat her last week as rain interrupted play at the Bad Homburg Open on Monday, leaving Angelique Kerber waiting overnight to complete her match.

Ninth-seeded Cornet swept past Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 6-4 for her first grass-court win of the season following a first-round loss to the same opponent last week in Berlin. That sets up a second-round meeting with Germany’s Tatjana Maria, whose 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova was frequently interrupted by the weather.

Kerber won the Bad Homburg tournament last year to end a three-year title drought and kick-start a revival in her fortunes before reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The former top-ranked German was left waiting for around four hours because of the rain breaks before her match started in the evening and was leading Anastasia Gasanova 4-2 in the first set before play ended for the day. The winner will play Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.

