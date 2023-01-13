ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Nazir Williams scored 27 points as Cornell beat Yale 94-82 on Friday night.

Williams also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Big Red (13-4, 3-1 Ivy League). Greg Dolan scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Guy Ragland Jr. recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs (11-6, 1-3) were led in scoring by Bez Mbeng, who finished with 21 points. John Poulakidas added 12 points, two steals and two blocks for Yale. Matt Knowling also put up 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.