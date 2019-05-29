Corey Turner signs to play basketball at Toccoa Falls College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - North Bay Haven basketball player Coreyonte Turner signed to play at Toccoa Falls College in Georgia.

Turner said it was his dream since he was four years old to play basketball at the next level.

He averaged 13.6 points per game this season, 6 rebounds per game and 5 assists per game. He had a game-high 25 points in one of the games this season against the Bay Tornadoes.

Since the Toccoa Falls Eagles are in Georgia, they aren't too far away from home. His family is excited to see him play.

Turner had a unique experience in his senior year playing. His dad became the head coach of the team in December.

"It's a tough process really," Turner said. "Cause you always have the Coach side and when you get in the car and that's the dad side, and he's telling you what you need to do better, what you need to do better. But it shaped me up to be a better player in the end."