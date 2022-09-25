SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Chevan Cordeiro passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson had 13 carries for 71 yards and two TDs to help San Jose State beat Western Michigan 34-6 Saturday night.

Cordeiro finished 17-of-28 passing with no interceptions and added eight carries for 30 yards. Justin Lockhart had 116 yards receiving on four catches for San Jose State (2-1).

Elijah Cooks caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro with 10 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 17-0 halftime lead. Western Michigan (1-3) was forced to punt on the opening possession of the second half and, on its next drive, San Jose State took a 24-0 lead when Charles Ross scored on a 39-yard reception that capped a seven-play, 71-yard drive.

Western Michigan’s Sean Tyler returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Robinson scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and, on the first play after the Broncos failed to convert on fourth-and-1 from their own 25, added a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

