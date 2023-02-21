MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Josh Corbin scored 19 points to help Robert Morris defeat Youngstown State 83-64 on Tuesday night.

Corbin shot 7 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Colonials (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Kahliel Spear recorded 15 points and went 7 of 12 from the field.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins (22-8, 14-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six assists. Youngstown State also got 12 points, six rebounds and three steals from Adrian Nelson. Malek Green also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.