DENVER (AP)Tyree Corbett finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Denver defeat Division III-member Colorado College 90-68 on Thursday night.

Lukas Kisunas scored 18 points and added six rebounds. for the Pioneers (2-0). Justin Mullins finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Scott Ruegg led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points. Dinari Boykin added 16 points and three steals for Colorado College. Leo Magnus also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Denver hosts Sacramento State in its next matchup on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.