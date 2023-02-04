MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Jalen Cook led Tulane with 25 points and Tylan Pope scored the game-winning layup with 16 seconds remaining in overtime as the Green Wave defeated Memphis 90-89 on Saturday.

Cook added four steals for the Green Wave (15-7, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Kevin Cross scored 22 points while finishing 9 of 12 from the floor Jaylen Forbes scored 18 points.

The Tigers (17-6, 7-3) were led by Kendric Davis, who recorded 26 points, seven assists and four steals. Memphis also got 19 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and two steals from DeAndre Williams. In addition, Keonte Kennedy had 16 points.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Tigers.

NEXT UP

Tulane’s next game is Tuesday against Cincinnati at home, while Memphis visits South Florida on Wednesday.

—

