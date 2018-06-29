Cook Encouraged by Early Return at Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Head Coach Rusty Cook has only been with the Bay High Tornadoes Basketball team for a little over a month, but he is excited by what he's seen so far.

This week the Tornadoes are in the Gulf Coast Team Basketball Camp at Gulf Coast State College, and went 3-0 on Thursday, beating Cherokee Bluff, Bethlehem, and Franklin County.

Cook is encouraged by the early return at Bay High.

"What I've seen so far that I like is that every game we make small little steps," Cook says, "Of course you would like to make leaps and bounds, but small steps every game is what makes me most proud. Even when we've played bad a couple of games we've found a way to win, and that is huge for my guys."