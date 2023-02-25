ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Terry Collins scored 30 points as Mississippi Valley State beat UAPB 78-74 on Saturday night.

Collins added five rebounds and three steals for the Delta Devils (5-25, 4-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rayquan Brown scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Tyronn Mosley shot 5 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Chris Greene led the Golden Lions (10-19, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Shaun Doss added 19 points and nine rebounds for UAPB. In addition, Kylen Milton had 15 points and two steals. The loss is the seventh straight for the Golden Lions.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Mississippi Valley State hosts Alcorn State and UAPB hosts Jackson State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.