PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — College football players were on the beach Saturday afternoon training for their upcoming seasons.

50 players from all levels of college football gathered for agility and speed drills. The players ae visiting the area as part of their campus church ministries.

“Even if you are on vacation find some time to do some workouts,” Game Changer Sports Performance Owner Tyrone Boles said. “And so these guys have been doing stuff all week and now they’ve come to try to get a workout in, before they go back doing the college campus outreach. Volunteering, doing Christian, religious activities around town.”